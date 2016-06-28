Fitzgerald artist featured at Museum of Agriculture

A Fitzgerald artist is helping the Georgia Museum of Agriculture tell the story of the state's rural past.

Museum workers are preparing its gallery for the 52-part landscape series.

Painter David Malcolm depicts abandoned farm houses, fields and native birds in the exhibit.

Museum Director Garrett Boone said Malcolm's work fits well within their educational mission.

"We have so many wonderfully talented artists and craftsmen within the general vicinity of Tifton," Boone said. "We at the museum are doing our best to share their talent."

Curators said the exhibit will be fully installed and open to the public this weekend.

