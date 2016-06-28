Marking mailboxes may help save lives

Most mailboxes along the road near the Marine Corps Logistics Base are not well-marked with their street address. (Source: WALB)

One Dougherty County commissioner is encouraging folks to do one simple thing that could help save lives. (Source: WALB)

A simple do-it-yourself project could help save a life. And all it takes is a quick trip to the local hardware store.

But there was one mailbox that did have visible numbers.

Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones said he is concerned emergency responders won't easily find homes that aren't clearly marked.

"They don't have time to look for your, and you may just have 10 to 15 minutes from the time they leave the headquarters to the time they get to you, you have to make sure your house is visibly marked, your mailbox," explained Commissioner Jones.

Jones is encouraging people to put reflective numbers on their mailboxes, they can be purchased at any hardware store.

