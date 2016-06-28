All Georgia bars will be 21 & up starting Friday

Previously, you could enter a bar at 18 years old. (Source: WALB)

Starting July 1, 2016 you must be 21 to enter a bar in Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Starting July 1, 2016 you must 21 years or older to enter into any bar in Georgia.

There are multiple bars around Lowndes County and they're a popular hangout spot for college students.

"It's where can we go to get the drunkest, the fastest, the cheapest with the younger crowd," says bar owner Michelle Oshae.

Many bars allow individuals in as long as they are 18, but they still must be 21 to drink.

"To me it doesn't make sense that you're telling folks you have to be 21 to consume alcohol but you can be less to work in a bar and those kinds of things," Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress says about the current law.

However, starting July 1, 2016 a new law will change that. The new law will require anyone entering a bar to be at least 21 years old.

"It helps not having the younger crowd," says Oshae about the new law, "You don't have the fights."

"It makes it a whole lot safer because it makes you more responsible for yourself because you're of age," Valdosta State University student Tiffanie Sherlock says.

The owner of Mikki's Bar, Michelle Oshae, says her patrons have always had to be 21 or older to get in. She believes the new law sets a common standard across the board.

"It helps a bar owner to establish some rules and regulations as to who can and cannot come into the bar," explains Oshae.

With the July 4th weekend right around the corner law enforcers say they will be out in full force making sure the new law is followed.

"We always prepare for the Fourth of July weekend. Traffic officers will be on the street and so on," explains Chief Childress, "We'll have some safety measures in place."

