Residents in Lowndes Co. still have say in transit system

Displays show some of the potential transit systems the city is looking at. (Source: WALB)

Officials in Lowndes County say the public's input on the new transit system is crucial. (Source: WALB)

Residents in Lowndes County still have time to give their input on the city's transit system.

The city has been looking at a few different public transportation options including fixed routes, ride sharing and hybrids of the two systems.

Transportation officials are answering questions about the different options and getting feedback.

Officials said that input from the public is crucial.

"The public is going to be using the transit system. They are the ones that have an invested interest into what that system looks like," said Transportation Director Corey Hull.

Transportation officials will be out at the judicial complex in Lowndes County from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

