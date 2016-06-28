Lowndes County company shares its patriotism

One Lowndes County company is handing out free signs for Independence Day. (Source: WALB)

One Lowndes County company is trying to spread a little extra patriotism for e Fourth of July holiday.

US Press is giving out free patriotic yard signs to anyone in the community.

So far they have given out nearly 300 signs.

Company officials said that it's a small way for the community to show support on Independence Day.

"Sometimes patriotism can be questioned and we don't want to question patriotism. We want to rally behind it and it's something all Americans can get behind," said Vice President of Sales and Marketing Chris Buescher.

Residents can pick up signs at US Press in Lowndes County until July 5.

