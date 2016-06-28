Mother mourns son's death in Cordele brawl, stabbing

There are more questions than answers as the investigation continues into the massive brawl. (Source: WALB)

The mother of a Cordele stabbing victim is mourning the loss of her son as GBI agents continue to investigate the deadly brawl that led to his death.

The mother of 27-year old Montavious Evans is begging for the violence to stop.

20-year old CJ Brown is in jail and charged with aggravated assault.

Two other people are recovering from injuries.

Authorities said that the fight happened in the middle of the Sunset Homes apartment complex Monday night around 10:30 p.m. Evans mother said that she hasn’t slept since losing her son.

There are more questions than answers as the investigation continues into the massive brawl. Agents are still piecing together exactly what happened.

Evans died shortly after the fight at the hospital.

“The conversations, the hugs, the 'I love you's.' I'm going to miss all that,” said Evans mother Cynthia Lattimore.

Lattimore got the news about her son’s death right after it happened.

“Stop the violence. It don't take all of the fighting, what's going on in Crisp County, it needs to stop,” explained Lattimore.

Agents say 20-year-old Shakira Appling and 40-year-old Mickey Wiggins were also injured. It’s not clear who started the fight or what led to the fight.

It’s also unclear why the only suspect involved is charged with aggravated assault.

Lattimore said that she heard from witnesses that her son was breaking up the fight.

“I don't want another parent to go through what I'm going through out. Many parents buried a child, but this has to stop," said Lattimore. "I don't want to see another mother have to bury their daughter or their son.”

Agents said more suspects could be identified. They also say more serious charges are possible.

Lattimore hopes parents take her advice.

“Just parents, keep an eye on your kids. Pray for your kids daily. That's all it takes,” said Lattimore.

Lattimore said that she just moved back to Cordele 7 months ago.

Evans leaves behind a brother, sister and 3-year old daughter.

