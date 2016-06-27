USF QB says he's transferring to Valdosta St.

Valdosta State appears to be adding to their quarterback competition this fall.

USF QB Adam Robles tweeted Monday he is transferring to Valdosta State.

The sophomore from Ocala was a preferred walk-on with the Bulls, and was a two-year starter at Vanguard High School. While there, Robles threw for 4200 total yards and 44 touchdowns.

Robles will compete against the rest of the Blazer quarterbacks in a competition many expect sophomore Roland Rivers to win. Rivers played in 10 games in 2015, throwing six touchdowns.

Valdosta State has not confirmed Robles has joined the team.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.