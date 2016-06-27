New PyroZone Fireworks open late for July 4th weekend

David Osteen opened his first PyroZone Fireworks store in the 2300 block of North Slappey. (Source: WALB)

People who are looking to buy fireworks for the Fourth of July have got several new options in Albany.

Exploding fireworks only became legal in Georgia last July.

There wasn't a lot of competition a year ago, but that has changed.

David Osteen and Warren Earp opened their first PyroZone Fireworks store in the 2300 block of North Slappey Boulevard last August.

Now, they also have a location on East Broad Avenue, and just opened another store in the 1500 block of North Slappey.

"Since it's been legalized, the business has been great" said Osteen. "We started out with a good New Year's first here in Albany as a year-round fireworks store, so it's done great for us."

The new PyroZone location will be opened until 2 a.m. through July 4th.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.