City and county at odds over Government Center

County leaders are now hiring an attorney to help finish the job. (Source : WALB)

There are some issues over the ownership of the Government Center in Albany. (Source: WALB)

A nearly 30-year-old agreement outlining ownership and caretaking responsibilities for the Albany Dougherty Government Center was never properly carried out.

County leaders are now hiring an attorney to help finish the job.

The Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority issued bonds to pay for the $7.5 million building in 1988.

Part of the deal was for the county and city to split the lease payments.

"Then in these agreements that said once that bond issue is paid off, that ADICA will convey the property back to the city and the county jointly and we will own it, jointly. Well, that's where ADICA has never done that and of course the bonds have been paid off," said Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee.

The county and city extended a deadline to come up with an intergovernmental agreement to October 31.

They're at odds over ownership of five buildings that require expensive repair and maintenance, including the Government Center.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.