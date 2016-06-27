Assisted living facility plants unconventional garden

An assisted living home is planting an unconventional garden to get homegrown vegetables on the plates of its residents.

Legacy Village has built three hydroponic towers throughout its facility.

The vertical green spaces are home to tomatoes and cucumbers among other plants.

All are grown with just circulating water and nutrients.

"A lot of our residents formally lived in the country and had gardens or farms," Kimberley Blackstock, the facility's Life Enrichment Coordinator, said. "They love to take care of things and watch them grow and produce. Then, on Senior Chef Days, they are able to prepare the food."

Blackstock adds the vegetables are grown without using any pesticides.

