Community raises funds for Adel mother

The community has donated nearly $18,000 (Source: WALB)

"Kadijah was always bubbly, she was always happy," Teddy Simpson describes one of his former employees, "She had a great attitude, beautiful smile, beautiful person."

Simpson used to work with both Kadijah Adkinson and her mother, Renae Sims. On June 22nd Kadijah was killed. Her 14-year old half brother is accused of shooting her, killing her and her unborn baby.

"It broke my heart. That was really close to home," says Simpson.

Many people in the community believe it was a tragic accident. Simpson decided to find a way to lend the family a helping hand.

"I knew my first thought was the expenses of a funeral," Simpson explains.

He set up a GoFundMe page that has raised almost $18,000 in just four days.

"I see such an outpouring of love in that community from co-workers, from people all the way around," says Simpson.

An anonymous source donated $10,000. Teddy says the family will use money for anything they need.

"I know she's got a lot on her plate," Teddy says, "She's looking at legal expenses, burial expenses."

In the midst of the tragedy he hopes Renee Sims will have one less thing to worry about.

"I'm overwhelmed at the pouring out of people helping. I'm really thankful for that," Simpson says.

Simpson says he hopes to raise $20,000 for the family.

You can donate here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.