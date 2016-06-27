Volunteer workcamp marks 10 years of service

"It's just amazing. It's an amazing experience, it's a spiritual high, and you're just helping your fellow man," said volunteer Coleman Bomar. (Source: WALB)

Nearly 200 volunteers from all over the country are spending a week in Valdosta fixing up homes.

It's all part of the Southern Hospitality Workcamp.

The volunteers are doing minor repairs for elderly and disabled citizens.

The program has helped spruce up more than 300 homes in the last 10 years.

This year they are painting, adding handrails, decks, and wheelchair ramps to 19 homes in the community.

"It's just amazing. It's an amazing experience, it's a spiritual high, and you're just helping your fellow man," said volunteer Coleman Bomar.

City officials said it's all in an effort to eliminate substandard housing in the city limits.

To see if your home qualifies for help next year, you can apply at the city's Neighborhood Development Division.

