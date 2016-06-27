Navy vet runs to honor piece of history

His run started in San Diego, California and will finish up in Brunswick. (Source: WALB)

A 92 year old World War II veteran is in the home stretch of his run across the country. (Source: WALB)

A 92 year old World War II veteran is in the home stretch of his run across the country.

Ernie Andrus ran through Valdosta this morning.

His run started in San Diego, California and will finish up in Brunswick.

The journey is taking 3 years to compete and Ernie is the oldest person to ever do it.

He said the key to his success is to never stop moving.

"All I can say to older people is to just keep active. Keep active! Just don't sit down on a couch and watch TV," said Andrus.

Ernie's journey is also raising money to return a World War II Navy ship to Normandy for a D-Day memorial service in 2019.

Keep up with Ernie's journey here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.