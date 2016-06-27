DWS standout Shenker transfers to Colquitt Co.

A player who dominated the baseball and football fields in the GISA will step up to the highest level of GHSA for his senior season.

John Samuel Shenker, who was a standout for Deerfield-Windsor, has transferred to Colquitt County and will play football and baseball for the Packers.

The 6'4, 245 pounder tells WALB he was looking for more exposure and competition in his final season of high school athletics.

"It prepares me more for college," he said through text message Monday.

The Packers signed 25 players to college football scholarships on signing day last February, and have won two straight state championships.

Shenker already has three Division I football offers from Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and Mercer. He was committed to play baseball at Auburn, but dropped it in December. He was named to the Georgia Dugout Club's Top 100 Underclassmen Showcase earlier this month.

The rising senior helped lead the Knights to state baseball titles in 2015 and 2016, as well as a state runner-up finish in 2015. He says he's excited to suit up in the black and gold.

"There is nothing like being a Packer on a Friday night," Shenker says.

