Couple identified in fatal Thomas County fire

Burned book pages and lots of debris surround the home on West Chastain Road where Marvin and Dolly Patterson lived for more than 30 years.

Their children told WALB they're not ready to speak publicly about the death of their parents, but they did say this was something they never prepared for.

Around three o'clock Monday morning, Thomas County 911 received a call saying the Patterson house was immersed in flames.

It took over an hour to get the fire under control.

"We did not initially make entry because of the conditions of the building we couldn't make entry until we got some of the fire knocked out" said Deputy Chief, Bob Duthoy.

Both Marvin and Dolly were not able to get out of the house in time and died from the fire.

"I will tell you the one thing that probably would have changed events here is that we have not found any working smoke detectors in the house," said Duthoy.

Duthoy says smoke detectors in the home could have possibly saved their lives.

According to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office, 75 people have been killed in fires in the state state so far this year.

"I didn't realize that there was that many fire fatalities already this year," said Duthoy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but according to investigators nothing appears suspicious at this time.

