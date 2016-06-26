South Georgians recognized with humanitarian awards

Folks who have made a big impact on their communities were recognized on Sunday. (Source: WALB)

The spotlight was directed at ordinary people making a deep impact in their communities on Sunday.

'Dee and Doc Melton Senior Cultural Visions' handed out humanitarian awards to honor people from Tifton, Cordele and other parts of South Georgia.

Each recipient was recognized at St. John's Missionary Church for the help they've given to others attending.

Founder Rue'Nette Melton said that it's important to recognize those who might not have been thanked before.

"They have been so helpful in the community and to our organization," said Melton. "We just wanted to give them some love. Show some love. Let them know we really appreciate them."

Melton said that the group is looking forward to holding its humanitarian awards again next year.

