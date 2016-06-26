Quilt raffled to bring veterans together

And, the time that Elder put in brought Jean Green's vision to life. (Source: WALB)

An Ocilla veteran is getting the rare chance to meet up with some of those he served with, but he won't be able to do that until his family raises the money to get him there.

Stitch by stitch, artist Rae Elder is working on a quilt that will hopefully help him do just that.

The quilt is called G.I. Joe and is one of Elders Quilts of Valor.

"When I saw this, I said this is really cool, but I was glad she let me quilt it and I appreciated it," explained Elder. "So, I volunteered my time to do it."

And, the time that Elder put in brought organizer Jean Green's vision to life. Green's Husband served in the Army 25 years ago.

His buddies from the 197th Infantry Brigade are planning on meeting up in Columbus this year.

Green wanted to help fund the reunion at Fort Benning. So, she designed the quilt and handed it off to Elder.

"Both of us work together as a really good team," said Green. "I've brought a lot of things to Miss Rae and Miss Rae has done beautiful work."

Green is selling raffle tickets for the several thousand dollar piece of art.

The team of the two women working to get it in the hands of a new owner said that in the end, it's all about the veterans.

"I just felt like it was important for me to do something for the veterans," said Green.

"I want someone to help us like Jean's doing for them," explained Elder.

The two said that they are getting used to working together, and they hope their new bond will strengthen friendships of those cemented in combat decades ago.

Green said raffle tickets are available at J&J Weight Room in Tifton and at the Studio Hair Salon, which is also in Tifton.

Each ticket costs $1 or six can be purchased for $5.

