Albany Area Primary Healthcare offered free HIV/AIDS tests

People picked up educational materials while they got checked out. (Source: WALB)

Folks got free HIV and AIDS tests on Saturday thanks to AAPHC and I Heart Media. (Source: WALB)

Albany health workers pushed to fight the spread of HIV in South Georgia over the weekend.

Albany Area Primary Healthcare offered free tests at the 'I Heart Media' building.

The group also held a barbecue and had games for those getting examined.

Organizers said that learning about the disease is important because Georgia is affected by HIV more than most states.

"Georgia has consistently ranked between fourth and fifth between the highest in the nation for new cases of HIV/AIDS diagnoses. So, it's really important that people come out, get educated, get the right information and get tested early," said Operations Manager Jocelyn Cooper.

Anybody who missed the free tests on Saturday can get more testing event dates and information on HIV/AIDS by calling 1-(800) 393-1423.

