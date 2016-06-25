Man drowns in Decatur County creek

A day on the water turned deadly Saturday afternoon in Decatur County.

Sheriff's investigators say 23-year-old Jarvonte Trevell Jones was in Spring Creek off Highway 84 with a group of friends when he went under.

They say Jones was in waist deep water and may have been unaware of a drop off in a sandbar. Officials say there was also a swift current in creek which is located beneath the Brinson Bridge.

Friends tried to rescue Jones. Deputies arrived within 5 minutes of receiving a 911 call but Jones was dead when he was pulled form the water.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.