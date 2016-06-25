Children sign up for free swimming lessons

The Downtown Albany splash pad was packed with little ones cooling off in hopes of getting in the water more for the summer.

The H2O Summer Splash campaign aimed to sign up 100 kids for free swimming lessons.

Those who put their name on the list will get the opportunity to take classes at several different pools around the city.

Organizer Michael Fowler said teaching children how to be safe in the water could save their lives.

"A lot of kids can't afford it. Their parents can't afford it. So, we're trying to deal with the less fortunate, but we know kids love water. So, they are going to go to a pool, pond or some may go to the beaches. We want them to have an idea of the basic swimming lessons that they need to survive," said organizer Michael Fowler.

Fowler adds the turnout was good. The department reached its original goal of 100 kids just several hours into the event.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.