APD hosts 'Cops and Bobbers' event

Everyone fished, and police officers grilled during the event (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department cast in a line with some young anglers earlier Saturday.

Children fished for free at the 'Cops and Bobbers' event at Ken Gardens Park.

Officers also fired up the grill and gave out prizes to those trying their luck in the pond.

Public Information Officer Phyllis Banks said it was a good way for children to spend time with their families and meet the police.

"What is so great is that they're alongside their parents. They're alongside dads. They're alongside moms. This is what we strive to do: to bring events to the city. So, parents can come together and enjoy some time with their children," said Public Information Officer Phyllis Banks.

This was the second year APD held the event.

