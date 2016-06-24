Report: Former Albany star Young suspended at Miami

A few months ago, former Albany star Juwon Young told WALB how excited he was to play for Mark Richt at Miami.

It appears he may not get that chance.

The Miami Herald reports Young has been suspended from the team indefinitely, and many inside the program don't believe he'll play in 2016.

According to the report, the suspension revolves around Young's use of a luxury vehicle from a car agency and whether or not he paid for the vehicle.

Young had 57 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in 10 games as a sophomore, and was expected to see a good deal of playing time this season.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.