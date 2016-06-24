WakeFest still going strong seven years later

For the past few summers, some of the state's best wakeboarders have hit the water to help out someone in need in south Georgia.

Wakefest 2016 takes to the Flint River Saturday morning, and organizers hope this will be their biggest yet.

All of the proceeds from this year's Wakefest will go to 26 year old Lee Poupard of Dawson, who is battling cystic fibrosis.

Competition organizers say this event has grown beyond their own expectations over the years, and the people of south Georgia have made that possible.

"We had no idea. The first year we did it we raised like $1800. It actually made us not want to do it anymore," says co-founder Adam Gilbert. "We took a year off, revamped it, and came back. But we had no idea it was going to get this big, but it's constantly growing each year."

While WakeFest is a charity event, it is also a competition. Some of the best at riding the waves will be putting on a show this Saturday.

"The main reason we do WakeFest is to raise money, but a lot of people forget it is a wakeboarding competition. There's a lot that goes on the line with that. a lot of the guys want the actual "King of the Flint" title," says Gilbert. "We've got some guys that are coming down from Atlanta this year that have ridden on the pro tour. We've got a couple of local guys who are some of the best riders in Georgia. There's not going to be any lack of competition this year. It's going to be a head to head battle for a wakeboarding title."

After the show on the water, there will be a concert at Chehaw. Cole Taylor and Anne Cline will perform. Tickets to the concert are $15.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.