Albany teenagers hold golf tournament for charity

A group of Albany teens are holding a golf tournament to help women struggling with addiction.

The 2016 Albany Debutante Club is organizing the event, and the young ladies selected Graceway. Graceway Recovery Residence, a substance abuse treatment community, will be the benefactors for the "Birdies for Charity" tournament on Monday, June 27 at Doublegate.

This will be the seventh time the Albany Debutante Club chose the fundraiser since 2008.

Prizes will be given to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place teams.

Gifts will be awarded to the golfers with the "closest to the pin" and the "longest drive".

Golfers will also have an opportunity to win a vehicle from Sunbelt Ford-Lincoln of Albany, Georgia.

The golf tournament will be open to the local community. You do not need to be a member of Doublegate Country Club to participate.

Doors for the tournament will open at 7 a.m. Check-in will be at 7:30 a.m. followed by the shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

The cost of a four-person team will be $400. The cost for an individual golfer is $100.

Golfers can sign up by completing a flyer at Doublegate Country Club's golf shop, contacting Doublegate's Golf Professional Ed Everett at 229-436-6503, or contacting the Charity League here.

