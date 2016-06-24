Prom highlights people with disabilities

This is the 8th year for the prom (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority has hosted a prom for individuals with disabilities (Source: WALB)

People in Lowndes County with disabilities are spending the evening traveling around the world and dancing the night away.

This is the 8th year The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority has hosted a prom for individuals with disabilities.

The theme this year is "One Night Around the World."

The event features food, music, dancing, professional photography, and will wrap up by crowning a prom king and queen.

Organizers say there's nothing better than giving these individuals a night that is all about them.

"A lot of our individuals have not had the wonderful enjoyment of participating in a prom, or just getting the opportunity to dress up in a special dress, or that special suit, or a tux," explains Therapeutics Coordinator Tammy Crosby.

Organizers say anywhere from 150-300 individuals usually attend the event.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.