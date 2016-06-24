Valdosta woman featured on Today Show

Since then she has completed 17 5K runs.

A Valdosta woman's weight loss story is sending her all the way to New York City. (Source: WALB)

Patsy Casteen lost 100 pounds.

She said it's been a journey that took her whole life, but two years ago she really committed to losing the weight.

Since then she has completed 17 5K runs.

She said shedding the pounds has not only made her look better, but also feel better.

"I just can't believe how good this feels and to not be in that pain. At 264 pounds it was painful, that was painful. Now, it's just a happy moment in my life," said Casteen.

Patsy will be featured on the Joy Bauer Club on the Today Show Monday.

