Bus tour shows off Boys and Girls clubs

Children spending their summer at the Boys and Girls club welcomed visitors to their Jefferson Street branch. (Source: WALB)

It was part of the "Big Blue Bus Tour", an opportunity for business owners and community leaders to see for themselves what happens daily at a Boys and Girls Club.

"You know initially I thought the Boys and Girls Club, they come out just to have fun, but I have been enlightened to see they are also being educated as well. It's been a great experience," said Makeba Wright, Dougherty DA Investigator.

The group visited three sites in Albany during the Blue Bus Tour.

