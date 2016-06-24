Albany coffee shop looking to add craft beer, wine

Owner Calvin King wants to add craft beers and wines to the menu. (Source: WALB)

An Albany coffee shop is looking to try something new.

Elements Coffee Company on Ledo Road may soon add some new drinks to their menu, but they're needing a little help from the city.

In an effort to draw in more evening customers, owner Calvin King wants to add craft beers and wines to the Elements menu.

"If I were to close my doors at four in the afternoon, it wouldn't really damage the business," King said.

King said the idea started brewing when he had to cut back the cafe's hours. With coffee being more of a morning drink, King said its hard to draw in an crowd as the day winds up.

"When it comes time for me to stop drinking coffee, I still want to be able to enjoy this atmosphere," he said.

An atmosphere he wants to build on by adding craft beer and wine.

"It will give them the opportunity to start their night real low key, before they go elsewhere and really round out that super fun weekend that they're really looking for," he said.

But that all depends on if the Albany City Commission approves his rezoning request for Ledo Plaza. Currently, zoning regulations mean alcohol consumption of any kind is prohibited in the 8-unit strip center.

King said that limits business.

"Who wouldn't love to have a manicure or pedicure while sipping on a nice glass of white?"

He said if he gets the green light, he plans to get the ball rolling right away, as soon as late summer.

"I'm ready to see Elements grow, I'm ready to see what it's really capable of."

All while staying true to the flavor of Elements.

"I don't want this place to turn in to something different, I just want it to be better for everybody."

The Albany City Commission is scheduled to make a decision at their next meeting on June 29th.

