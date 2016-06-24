State park beach reopened, alligators removed

"Not right at the beach line, but close enough that it made us wonder what they were doing," said Park Manager Rose West. (Source: WALB)

This month, four alligators have been removed from the Lake at Reed Bingham State Park in Adel.

Officials said that's more gators than usual but park guests shouldn't be worried.

Just hours after the beach at Reed Bingham State Park re-opened park guests hit the water.

But lately park officials said some animals have been getting a little too close.

This month alone park officials have removed 4 alligators from the lake.

3 were euthanized and 1 was relocated.

Officials said they were swimming a little over 30 feet away from people.

"That's not typical behavior so to be on the safe side we decided to remove them," said Rose.

One park goer says it's important to remember who was there first

"If you think about it they've been here longer than us. So I think we're just borrowing the lake from them," said Williams.

Park officials said they are always patrolling to keep guests safe.

And guests can help by keeping their food to themselves.

"When you feed an alligator it becomes more likely to associate humans with food and that's a very dangerous thing. We don't want that to happen," said Rose.

Park guests said even with the gator sightings, they will continue to enjoy the outdoors with caution.

"I definitely think it's a reason for people to be more worried, but I also think it's a reason for people to just be more cautious," said Williams.

Park officials said if you do notice a gator that seems to be hanging around, leave it alone and call park officials.

