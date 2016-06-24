GSW tabs Hicks to lead Canes men's basketball

When Ben Hicks joined Columbus State as an assistant coach four years ago, he had a few goals in mind.

"Win often, win quick, and earn the opportunity to become a head coach," Hicks says. "It just happened a little sooner than I thought it would."

Hicks was introduced as the new head men's basketball coach at Georgia Southwestern Thursday. He says it was going to take a special place for him to leave CSU, and GSW was just that.

"The facilities are in place. The fan support was always good when we played here, and it's one of the best conferences in the country," he says. "GSW has all the resources to be successful. It's not going to be easy though. It's going to take hard work, and I'm ready for that challenge."

Hicks says staying in the Peach Belt Conference will make the transition a little easier for him, especially on the recruiting front. Hitting the trail hard will be especially key for Hicks this offseason, as he takes over a team with only six players returning.

"Task number one is to get players. Obviously, we've got some spots to fill on the roster," Hicks says. "It helps a lot that I've built some relationships with the high school coaches and I know a lot of the kids in this area. They're familiar with Georgia Southwestern, so I hope I can get them on campus and get them signed."

Hicks hasn't met with his players yet, but says when he does, his message will be clear.

"They have to be committed to Georgia Southwestern. We're going to work hard. We're going to do everything right," he says. "We're going to be involved in the community, on campus, and we're going to compete on the basketball court."

Hicks is just the fourth head men's basketball coach for GSW since 1990.

