GHSA fines Lowndes High School - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GHSA fines Lowndes High School

LHS fined by GHSA for coaching violations (WALB) LHS fined by GHSA for coaching violations (WALB)
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

Lowndes High School is facing fines for cheerleading infractions.

The  Georgia High School Association fined the school for violating coaching regulations.

The School must pay a $500 fine and the cheer squad was put on a "severe warning status."

That means future infractions could mean more serious penalties. 

Lowndes employed a community coach that was unsupervised at some of the games.

A community coach is someone who not employed by the school who has taken classes to coach an athletic team.

Regulations state those coaches must always have supervision by a professional educator. 

The school admitted to allowing the coach at some events without a supervisor present. 

Administrators say they are complying with GHSA. 

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly