GHSA fines Lowndes High School

LHS fined by GHSA for coaching violations (WALB)

Lowndes High School is facing fines for cheerleading infractions.

The Georgia High School Association fined the school for violating coaching regulations.

The School must pay a $500 fine and the cheer squad was put on a "severe warning status."

That means future infractions could mean more serious penalties.

Lowndes employed a community coach that was unsupervised at some of the games.

A community coach is someone who not employed by the school who has taken classes to coach an athletic team.

Regulations state those coaches must always have supervision by a professional educator.

The school admitted to allowing the coach at some events without a supervisor present.

Administrators say they are complying with GHSA.

