Family members, neighbors react to Adel shooting

Investigators say the boy fatally shot his half-sister in the chest. (WALB)

Relatives of a 14-year old boy accused of killing his pregnant half-sister say the shooting was an accident.

"They were like clear the way! Clear the way! An ambulance is coming through!" Lisa Johnson describes the night the victim was shot, "I was like, what happened? They said a young lady got shot down the road."

Family members and witnesses described a chaotic scene as people frantically tried to save Kadijah Adkinson's life.

"I'm just standing over her like breathe, Kadijah, breathe! That's all I could say and I'm shaking," recalls Kadijah's cousin Tara McMillian.

Neighbors say 22-year-old Kadijah Adkinson was on the porch when they say they tried to give her CPR while they waited for an ambulance.

"I've never seen nothing like that before in my life," says Tara.

Investigators say Adkinson was fatally shot once in the chest by her 14-year-old half-brother.

"He was sitting on the steps crying and he was hollering out that he didn't mean to do it and that he loved his sister," Valeria McMillian, the victim's cousin and neighbor, says about the young boy, "That it was an accident that he didn't mean to do it."

Kadijah was pregnant. She and her unborn baby died shortly after at a hospital in Cook County.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, feticide, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a pistol by a person under 18.

Charges some neighbors and family members say are too harsh.

"It was an accident, he didn't mean to do it," urges Valeria, "That's his sister."

"I don't think he should be charged," echoes Tara, "Not if it was an accident."

The suspect was denied bond during a first appearance before a judge and remains in custody.

Some family members are pleading for officials to drop the charges.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning at the state crime lab.

