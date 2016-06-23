State grant bumps fundraising for transportation center

The additional money will help pay for the new transit center likely built at the current station along Ogelthorpe Boulevard, with noticeable improvements. (Source: WALB)

Albany has won a state grant of $1.9 million to help build a new transit center. (Source: WALB)

Albany has won a state grant of $1.9 million to help build a new transit center.

It's a project that Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard says lost some funding at one point due to environmental concerns and other delays, but Governor Nathan Deal told her two years ago he would help Albany with the building and he has kept his word.

"I was elated, ecstatic," said Hubbard.

Cathleen Wright depends on Albany's Bus System.

"I am a single mom with a baby, this stroller, and this bag, it is heavy," said Wright.

Wright was happy to learn about a new transit center in the works.

"Very, very that's be very good, very nice," said Wright.

The additional money will help pay for the new transit center likely built at the current station along Ogelthorpe Boulevard, with noticeable improvements.

"We are looking at a one story building, we are looking at putting bus bays north and south, the buses will be able to enter on Ogelthorpe and Highland Avenue," said David Hamilton, Transportation Director.

Some troublesome design features in the current facility will be corrected too.

"We will separate it from the pedestrian traffic and vehicle traffic like we have now, that conflict in traffic presents a real big safety hazard for us," said Hamilton.

With the additional state money, the city has about $8 million cash on hand to build the transit center, almost the goal.

"Which is roughly $9 million. So we have some work to do, and some money to apply for, we are still working at it, we have a little time," said Hamilton.

Now with the fundraising work nearly complete, a new facility is welcome news for riders.

The project will include design plans for the Greyhound Bus Line.

Now, the city is wrapping up environmental testing, and as long as those don't reveal a hazard, the new transit center will be built at the current location.

It will take 2-3 years to complete the project.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved