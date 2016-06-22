Tifton city budget makes way for changes - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tifton city budget makes way for changes

TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

Tifton city leaders avoided a tax increase with the new budget they just approved.

Tax revenue is flat, and the city will no longer get one and $1.5 million from the county since it is now operating its own fire department. 

The city manager said the budget includes more money for public safety. 

"We have some police cars in this budget. There will be some public safety additional patrols perhaps. So, we're looking forward to Tifton moving forward, progressing," said City Manager Larry Riner.

City employees will get a cost of living pay raise for the time in three years.

