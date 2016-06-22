Raises on the way for Tift Co. school teachers

The FY17 budget was approved at the June meeting (Source:WALB)



Pay raises and more jobs are coming to the Tift County School System.

The school board recently approved a $60 million budget, slightly higher than the current fiscal year's budget.

The budget includes money for a 10 percent supplement increase for teachers, 11 new aide positions and permanent substitutes at all schools.

"The beauty of it from a budget standpoint is that it really didn't cost much more in our budget because we already budget for substitute teachers. So, this money will essentially reduce the amount we use for substitute teachers," said Finance Director Klinton Guess.

Those subs will teach when needed and fulfill other duties around schools when they're not teaching.

