Chehaw celebrates 'Continental Creatures Week' with camp

Educators hope the hands-on experience will translate to a deeper concern for animals and the environment. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia children got up close and personal with the most endangered alligator in the world.

Triton is a Chinese alligator.

There are only two types of alligators in the world, and campers at Chehaw Park studied the critically endangered animal of Asia on Wednesday for "Continental Creatures Week".

Educators hope the hands-on experience will translate to a deeper concern for animals and the environment.

"You can read a book all day long, and read facts, but until you see it, sometimes it takes looking at it and being able to be around it to really give you that connection and a passion for it," said Chehaw Education Director Jackie Entz.

Chehaw Park is offering unique adventure camps all week, including a just added Remote Control Car evening camp, where campers will race vehicles up to 60 miles an hour and faster.

For more information on Chehaw's camps, visit the website.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.