New fire station opens in Albany

Some of Albany's bravest are moving into their new home away from home.

Engineers said that the old Fire Station Number Seven in East Albany was beyond repair.

There are cracks in the foundation of the 44-year-old building.

The new station, around the corner, was officially opened on Wednesday. And it is a vast improvement, with small stations for the firefighters to sleep and a brand new kitchen to cook meals.

"We've done some different design features to make it more homelike because they are essentially here 24 hours a day all year long, and we firmly believe if you take care of your employees, they will take care of your business. And, our business is taking care of the community," said Albany Fire Chief Ron Rowe.

Fire Station Seven was built with SPLOST money, and cost $900,000.

It is not clear yet what will happen to the old fire station, but Chief Rowe said that they will have it securely boarded up.

