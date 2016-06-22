Mom continues anti-violence rally in wake of son's stabbing

"But, I don't know how she does it, she is so strong," said Laura Edwars, S.A.V.E. Founder. (Source: WALB)

A mother, who spent a career helping other South Georgia families suffering from domestic violence, is still reeling from the fact that her own son was killed in the same way.

Brandon Douglas, 23, was visiting family in his hometown when Americus police said he was stabbed by a girlfriend, Kierra Warren, 24, who remains in the Sumter County Jail.

His mother is courageously trying to end violence in her community.

Sales-Seay, along with Laura Edwards, the founder of S.A.V.E, Standing Against Violent Environments, is organizing the second annual Action Rally to end violence in Americus this Saturday.

The rally is June 25 at 6 p.m. at Staley Middle School. The event is free and open to the public.

"I used to be the Family Connection Coordinator in Dooly County, and I ran a lot of programs for families and children for the last 20 years, it's just a passion," said Sales-Seay.

A passion for helping families that have been struck by violence.

"I will never be the same, and I have helped hundreds, thousands pf youth in Dooly County and to lose my child to murder, it's a mother's worse nightmare," said Sales-Seay.

And determined to honor her oldest child.

Even through the tears, this mother is not backing down from her commitment to S.A.V.E. families from violence.

"It's surreal that I joined last year, and my son was murdered this year. So I urge everyone, every brother, every sister, no matter your salary level, everyone to come together to stop the violence," said Sales-Seay.

The family will be awarding scholarships to a deserving Sumter County student, they have already given the first one out.

