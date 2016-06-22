The Rising Phoenix up in flames again

Several firefighters were on the scene battling the overnight blaze (Source: WALB)

Less than three months after a fire devastated an Albany business, another blaze ripped through the building early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to The Rising Phoenix, once home to BioBuzz on Slappey Boulevard, around 1 a.m.

They found heavy flames and smoke shooting from the roof of the building.

On March 30, 2016, an electrical short sparked a fire in the second floor of a two story addition to the business.

The fire gutted the inside of the specialty shop which sold items like candles, incense, hookahs and cigars.

A friend of the owner said the building had been targeted by trespassers in recent months.

"Everytime it's been set on fire, I wake up to the smell of smoke, smoke in the air, go outside and the building's on fire. Both times, I've awoken to smoke, it's been the Rising Phoenix," said resident Spencer Mathis.

The owner said that she's had problems with break-ins and trespassers since the first fire.

It's unclear what started the fire and an arson investigator has been called in to investigate.

