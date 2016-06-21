SIAC inviting fans to Football Media Day

If you just don't get enough football coverage from WALB Sports, you too can attend SIAC Football Media Day this summer.
The conference announced Tuesday fans are invited to join media day in downtown Montgomery, AL on July 20. Fans can purchase a limited number of tickets for the press luncheon portion of Media Day. Tickets are $40 a person or $300 a table.
Tickets can be purchased by calling Taunita Stephenson at (404)221-1041 or stephenson@thesiac.com. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, July 15.
