Riverskate Park, Rabbitman's Footwear celebrate National Skateboard Day

Skaters stopped by Albany's Riverskate Park to grind a rail in celebration of National Skateboard Day on Tuesday.

Skate parks across the county used the day to draw people to the activity.

Rabbitman's Footwear in Albany fired up their grill and played music for those out on the course.

Employee Elijah Williams hopes to highlight the value Riverskate Park brings to the community.

"We're always talking about needing the community to do something for the kids, give them somewhere to go," said Williams. "Well, Albany, Georgia has one of the third largest skateboard parks in the state of Georgia. We've got it where the kids can come here free, have fun, learn a skill and burn off some energy."

Williams said that more events geared toward kids on summer break are in the works.

