Making a 1,000 mile journey to fight childhood cancer

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A cyclist on a 1,000 mile journey to fight childhood cancer is on his way to Albany. 

Josh Fleming began the 'Great Cycle Challenge' in Mississippi. 

He hopes one million people will donate a dollar each to the Children's Cancer Research Fund as he rides.

He was in Alabama Tuesday night, averaging 40 miles a day. 

After a stopover in Albany, he'll head back to Mississippi.   

"The reason why I chose Albany is Sherwood Baptist Church. I thought it might be fun just to go attend a service there. I couldn't think of anywhere else that I would like to go. So, I'll just try to ride there and maybe I'll attend a church service or something," said Fleming.

People can follow Fleming's journey or make a donation at his 'Great Cycle Challenge' page here.

