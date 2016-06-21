Making a 1,000 mile journey to fight childhood cancer

A cyclist on a 1,000 mile journey to fight childhood cancer is on his way to Albany.

Josh Fleming began the 'Great Cycle Challenge' in Mississippi.

He hopes one million people will donate a dollar each to the Children's Cancer Research Fund as he rides.

He was in Alabama Tuesday night, averaging 40 miles a day.

After a stopover in Albany, he'll head back to Mississippi.

"The reason why I chose Albany is Sherwood Baptist Church. I thought it might be fun just to go attend a service there. I couldn't think of anywhere else that I would like to go. So, I'll just try to ride there and maybe I'll attend a church service or something," said Fleming.

People can follow Fleming's journey or make a donation at his 'Great Cycle Challenge' page here.

