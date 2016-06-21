Valdosta family gets home using CBDG

City officials said that better living conditions helps Valdosta in multiple ways. (Source: WALB)

A Valdosta family got walk into their new home thanks to a grant.

Another Valdosta family walked into a new home this morning.

The home was built using funding from the Community Block Development Grant.

The grant focuses on designated revitalization areas in the community.

This was the seventh home the city built with the grant.

"If our community has a better environment for people to live, a better trained work force, then in essence we can attract more business and can bring more jobs. It's a cycle that you have to put into and start somewhere," said Neighborhood Development Director Vanessa Flucas.

In the next fiscal year the city plans to build four homes and renovate four others in those revitalization areas.

