Dougherty Co. coroner offers free swim lessons to save lives

The Dougherty County Coroner is offering free swimming lessons for children this summer.

Coroner Michael Fowler said that five people drowned last year, and he hopes by teaching children to swim, lives will be saved this summer.

"If we can prevent one death, it's worth it, so we are going to take care of the fee, all you have to do is show up," said Fowler.

Lessons will be given at 3 city public pools, including at Carver Gym.

Residents can sign up at the Boys & Girls Club on Jefferson Street in downtown Albany.

There is also a "Summer Splashdown" on Saturday with water slides and games for children near the Flint Riverquarium, and parents can sign children up for the swim lessons.

The 'Swim for Life' H 2 O Summer Splash event will be Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Pine Avenue, near the Flint Riverquarium and is free to the public.

