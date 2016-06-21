Former Calhoun Co. Sheriff candidate runs for HD 151 seat

A man who was kicked off the ballot in the Calhoun County Sheriff's race now says he'll run as an independent in a state house race for the House District 151 seat. (Source: WALB)

Kenneth Zachary entered the District 151 race and James Williams endorsed him.

Williams qualified to run as a Democrat for the seat, but was taken off the ballot when a redistricting error was discovered that shows he actually lives in a different district.

"If I am denied, I will continue to serve my state and my country to make sure there is equal opportunity for all people. We ask you to sign petitions as Rev. Zachary steps up to run as a Democratic Independent," said Williams.

"We need a good representative for District 151 to represent the people of all the people of the community," said Zachary.

Williams is still fighting to get on the ballot as a Democrat and Zachary said if Williams gets to run, he will step aside.

