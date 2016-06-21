UPDATE: Juvenile arrested after shots fired in Sylvester nightclub

Three people were hospitalized, including a suspect, after an overnight shooting at a Sylvester nightclub.

Only one person was shot; the other injuries resulted from a stampede of people leaving the club, and a young woman was struck by a car as she ran into the street.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning outside Club Celebrity on South Main Street.

Police said that as many as five weapons may have fired, and the person arrested was a 16-year-old Albany juvenile who was injured when he fell down, and cut his leg. Police said they saw the teen shoot a gun, and he was taken into custody, after he was treated for the flesh wound at a hospital.

They recovered three weapons from the scene, and are looking for more.

Tomaree Johns, 21, from Albany, was shot in the lower back.

Kayla Redding, 20, also from Albany, was struck by a car, and lost three teeth and sustained facial injuries, when she was hit in the street by a dark Nissan car with a Dougherty County tag. Sylvester Police are looking for that car.

"She was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene and didn't stop. The only thing that we have now is a dark colored Nissan,' said Lt. Kenneth Washington with the Sylvester Police Department.

The juvenile arrested in the nightclub shooting, who has not been identified, has been formally charged with: Aggravated assault, pointing a gun at another, discharging a firearm near a highway, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and reckless conduct.

He has been taken into custody by the Department of Juvenile Justice, and will have a hearing on Wednesday.

Two other people were injured in the stampede, but declined medical treatment. Those who were taken to the hospital have been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sylvester Police at (229) 776-8500.

