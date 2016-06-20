Lowndes Co. School Board approves raises for teachers

The Lowndes County School Board approved a budget that includes raises for teachers. (Source: WALB)

Lowndes County teachers will be getting raises after a new budget approval.

On Monday night, the school board approved an $82 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

It includes a 3 percent pay hike and money to hire 8-10 additional teachers to reduce class sizes.

"It reduces class size so teachers have more time one-on-one with students. Also, it helps teacher morale when you don't have so many students in the classroom where you're about to bust through the seems," explains Assistant Superintendent Ken Overman

For the second year in a row, employees will not face furlough days and no reserve funds will be used to balance the budget.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.