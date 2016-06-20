Ga. residents reminded about state water restrictions

People in Georgia can still hand-water, use soaker hoses and irrigate personal food gardens anytime. (Source: WALB)

Monday was the official first day of summer.

It's a good time to remind people about statewide watering restrictions.

Georgia residents and business owners are not allowed to turn their sprinklers on in the heat of the day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. any day.

People in Georgia can still hand-water, use soaker hoses and irrigate personal food gardens anytime.

