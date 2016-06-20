New Tifton VA clinic prepares to open

Clinic should be ready by the end of summer (Source:WALB)

A lot of south Georgia veterans will soon have a much easier time getting the medical care they need.

A new VA clinic will open soon in Tifton.

There is still a little work left, but Tifton's VA clinic should be up and running by the end of summer.

Clinic Manager Donna Ammons said that the project has been a long time coming, before patients had to travel all the way to Albany.

"To travel 45 minutes to do just a wellness or health check is probably not the highest on your priority list. So, we're making it convenient. Access is really important right now. We want you to be able to leave out of your house and drive fifteen minutes to come see your physician," said Ammons.

The building will feature four primary care physicians and a mental health division. It also houses tele-medicine units, labs and a pharmacy.

Ammons said that the groups will be holding community meetings to get the word out. Leadership from the future facility will be on hand to fill potential patients in on what to expect.

"It's sort of like an information session and a town hall meeting," explained Ammons. "So, people can just ask questions about what is the future of this clinic."

The clinic is expected to serve 4,800 people, but patients won't be the only ones to benefit.

In addition to construction, the clinic will create 50 jobs for healthcare workers.

Ammons said that veterans will still have access to specialized services at the VA Medical Center in Dublin.

Organizers are beginning to switch veteran registration to the Tifton location and sign up some for the first time, so that finding care can now be a little easier.

An information session for veterans interested will be held at the Leroy Rogers Center on July 15.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.