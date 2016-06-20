United Way going strong despite dip in annual area donations

Awards were given out to Procter and Gamble, Publix and the Albany Chamber of Commerce at the annual campaign meeting. (Source: WALB)

Donations to United Way in the Albany area are down, but leaders said that area non-profits won't suffer.

Awards were given out to Procter and Gamble, Publix and the Albany Chamber of Commerce at the annual United Way of Southwest Georgia end of campaign meeting on Monday afternoon.

This year's campaign brought in $100,000 less than expected, which is down 16 percent from last year.

But, thanks to internal cost-savings, the loss will only amount to $11,000.

"We made sure we did everything we could do internally to make sure the community doesn't feel that crunch," said Executive Director LaKisha Bryant Bruce with the United Way of Southwest Georgia.

24 Southwest Georgia community non-profits rely on United Way giving, and will receive their share of the $862,000 raised in the annual campaign.

An additional 13 non-profits will receive a share from a $20,000 grant earmarked for organizations that benefit the poor.

